California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.49 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Baker Hughes, a GE worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,132,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,762,000 after purchasing an additional 671,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $31.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo dropped their price target on Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes, a GE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.61.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. 3,757,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,499.97, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.49 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/baker-hughes-a-ge-company-class-a-bhge-shares-bought-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated-updated-updated.html.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.