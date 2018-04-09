Banca (BANCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Banca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Banca has traded up 75% against the dollar. Banca has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $1.06 million worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00758473 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00174791 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Banca Profile

Banca’s launch date was February 10th, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,674,255,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca. Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banca’s official website is www.banca.world.

Banca Token Trading

Banca can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Banca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banca must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banca using one of the exchanges listed above.

