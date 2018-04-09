Banco de Chile (BCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

BCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $99.73 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16,664.88, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $3.0988 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

