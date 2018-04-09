Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases New Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 198.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,115,000 after buying an additional 266,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 167,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73,790.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS set a $80.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.37.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

