Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys Shares of 3,152 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $69,605.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/banco-de-sabadell-s-a-takes-173000-position-in-conocophillips-cop-updated-updated.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.