ValuEngine Downgrades BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

BXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.

BXS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. 492,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,863. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2,827.32, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $184.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,251,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,955,000 after purchasing an additional 277,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 113.9% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,533,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,153,000 after purchasing an additional 816,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

