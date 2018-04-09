Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.63 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $303,520.53, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bank-of-america-corp-bac-position-reduced-by-affinity-investment-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.