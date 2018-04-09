TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCP. UBS downgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of TC PipeLines and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PipeLines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

TC PipeLines stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. TC PipeLines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $2,226.89, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 62.66%. analysts expect that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,933,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 262.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 219,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 931,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after purchasing an additional 119,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

