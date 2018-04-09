Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Camping World worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Camping World by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 107,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camping World by 73.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $30.93 on Monday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $2,709.00, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 384.26%. The firm had revenue of $888.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.84 million. sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp set a $52.00 price objective on Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Camping World from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $4,616,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

