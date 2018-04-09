Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.29 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2,244.03, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

