Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Endo International worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,226.14, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Endo International plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Endo International had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a positive return on equity of 81.03%. The firm had revenue of $768.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENDP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut shares of Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

