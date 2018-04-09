Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Weatherford International worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 244.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 450.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 15,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $61,957.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $25,745.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,371.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,226 shares of company stock worth $165,523. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS set a $6.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of WFT opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $2,335.00, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 114.20% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

