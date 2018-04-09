Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Empire State Realty worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Empire State Realty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Empire State Realty by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 331,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 271,306 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Empire State Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $16.56 on Monday. Empire State Realty has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,697.18, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.85 million. Empire State Realty had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Empire State Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

About Empire State Realty

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

