Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Bank Of The Ozarks has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Bank Of The Ozarks has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank Of The Ozarks to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,736. The firm has a market cap of $6,001.39, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank Of The Ozarks has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.84 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bank-of-the-ozarks-inc-ozrk-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-updated.html.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.