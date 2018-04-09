BankUnited (BKU) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $38.91. 615,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,593. The stock has a market cap of $4,131.50, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 45.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $120,306.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,487 shares of company stock worth $1,920,218 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

