BMW (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €114.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €114.00 ($140.74) target price on BMW (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on shares of BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on shares of BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.29 ($118.88).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €0.36 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €88.34 ($109.06). 1,285,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. BMW has a twelve month low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a twelve month high of €97.04 ($119.80).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/barclays-analysts-give-bmw-bmw-a-114-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

Receive News & Ratings for BMW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.