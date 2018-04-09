Barclays (BCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,490.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $300,992 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,545. The company has a market capitalization of $50,423.42, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Barclays has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

