Schroders (LON:SDR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,340 ($47.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,380 ($47.77).

SDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,450 ($48.76) to GBX 3,750 ($53.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($52.30) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,600 ($50.88) to GBX 3,700 ($52.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,564 ($50.37) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,558.31 ($50.29).

Schroders stock traded down GBX 33 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($44.81). 292,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,161. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 3,002 ($42.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,784 ($53.48).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 79 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $34.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 15,232 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,448 ($48.73), for a total value of £525,199.36 ($742,331.25).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/barclays-cuts-schroders-sdr-price-target-to-gbx-3340-updated-updated-updated.html.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.