Barclays Initiates Coverage on HSBC (HSBA)

Barclays began coverage on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 700 ($9.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.59) price target (down previously from GBX 820 ($11.59)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a GBX 725 ($10.25) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 761 ($10.76).

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 670.30 ($9.47). 11,854,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 618 ($8.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 798.60 ($11.29).

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses sold 88,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($10.19), for a total value of £636,145.51 ($899,145.60). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.84), for a total value of £24,144.24 ($34,126.13). Insiders sold a total of 212,533 shares of company stock worth $151,337,073 over the last 90 days.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

