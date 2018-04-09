Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €21.00 by Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($22.84) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.20 ($22.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.85 ($23.27).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 traded down €0.15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €14.15 ($17.46). 1,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($18.67) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($24.32).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

