Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th. Barclays currently has a GBX 490 ($6.93) price target on the stock.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 375 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.80) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 500 ($7.07) to GBX 505 ($7.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 492 ($6.95) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.63) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.63) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 489.90 ($6.92).

MGGT stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 424.80 ($6.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,356,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 430.90 ($6.09) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($7.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

In other Meggitt news, insider Nigel Rudd purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £19,458 ($27,502.47). Insiders have bought 4,653 shares of company stock worth $1,970,462 over the last three months.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

