Barratt Developments (BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 668.85 ($9.24).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDEV. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.26) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($9.81) to GBX 658 ($9.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 537 ($7.42) to GBX 575 ($7.94) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider John Allan purchased 9,000 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.43) per share, with a total value of £48,420 ($66,896.93).

Shares of Barratt Developments (LON BDEV) traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 527.20 ($7.28). 5,945,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 6.26 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 705.50 ($9.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $5,340.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

