Barrick Gold (ABX) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,248 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 134,836 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,312,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 490,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABX opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14,807.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/barrick-gold-corp-abx-shares-bought-by-gotham-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.