Critical Comparison: Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) versus Its Peers

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ: BSET) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Wood household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bassett Furniture Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 39.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 3.17% 8.10% 5.40% Bassett Furniture Industries Competitors 3.05% 8.21% 5.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bassett Furniture Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bassett Furniture Industries Competitors 9 77 25 4 2.21

Bassett Furniture Industries presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. As a group, “Wood household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 26.60%. Given Bassett Furniture Industries’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bassett Furniture Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Wood household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bassett Furniture Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $452.50 million $18.25 million 18.35 Bassett Furniture Industries Competitors $1.26 billion $28.34 million 17.17

Bassett Furniture Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries. Bassett Furniture Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries peers beat Bassett Furniture Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers. Its retail segment consists of Company-owned stores. It operates its logistical services segment through its subsidiary, Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, which provides shipping, delivery and warehousing services. Its portfolio of products includes Canopy Bed, Nightstands, Baby Bedding, Bedside Tables, Chaise Lounge, Writing Desks, Kitchen Furniture, Computer Hutch, Game Tables and Fabric Ottomans. Its range of furniture products and accessories are sold through a nation-wide network of over 90 retail stores known as Bassett Home Furnishings.

