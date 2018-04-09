Baxter International (BAX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $64.79. 2,733,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,757. The stock has a market cap of $34,509.47, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $243,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,783,512 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 209.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 412,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 278,685 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $5,623,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 369,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

