Baxter International Inc (BAX) Receives $70.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $243,422.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,783,512. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,651,000. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,504,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,486,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after buying an additional 1,018,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Baxter International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,098,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after buying an additional 474,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 805,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,396. The stock has a market cap of $34,509.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Baxter International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

