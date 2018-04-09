BB&T (BBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect BB&T (NYSE:BBT) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. BB&T posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on BB&T to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other BB&T news, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 21,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,145,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,078 shares of company stock worth $9,316,414. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BB&T has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $40,502.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bbt-bbt-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-92-per-share-updated.html.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BB&T (BBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.