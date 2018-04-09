Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $4.57 Million Position in BB&T (NYSE:BBT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in BB&T by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 398,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BB&T by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 21,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,145,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,414. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. BB&T has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $39,786.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

