BB&T Securities LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 62,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 231,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $25,091.14, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Clarkson Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $419,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,958.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

