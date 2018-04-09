Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 98,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 709,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $82,002.70, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

