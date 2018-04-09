BBX Capital Co. (NYSE:BBX) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BBX Capital Co. (NYSE:BBX) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,826 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of BBX Capital worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BBX Capital stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. BBX Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $953.98, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.22 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 7.99%. equities research analysts predict that BBX Capital Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This is an increase from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. BBX Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

In other BBX Capital news, Director Oscar Holzmann sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

BBX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of BBX Capital in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

