BBX Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This is a boost from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.007.

BBX Capital stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $990.79, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.45.

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $214.75 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bbx-capital-corp-bbxtb-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-01-on-april-20th-updated-updated-updated.html.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company. The Company has investments in Bluegreen Corporation (Bluegreen) and Renin Holdings, LLC (Renin), and in real estate and middle market operating companies. Its segments include Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate and Renin.

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.