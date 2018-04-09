BCAP (BCAP) Price Tops $2.68 on Top Exchanges

BCAP (CURRENCY:BCAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, BCAP has traded flat against the US dollar. BCAP has a total market cap of $26.85 million and $0.00 worth of BCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BCAP token can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00031246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Liqui.

BCAP Token Profile

BCAP launched on May 10th, 2017. BCAP’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BCAP is /r/vctoken. BCAP’s official Twitter account is @blockchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BCAP’s official website is blockchain.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Fund is a digital venture capital fund partially raised through a cryptocurrency token offering in which token holders become part of the fund investing in top companies operating within the blockchain tech sector. BCAP is an Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling BCAP

BCAP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase BCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BCAP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

