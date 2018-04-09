BCAP (BCAP) Price Reaches $2.68 on Exchanges

BCAP (CURRENCY:BCAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. BCAP has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BCAP has traded flat against the US dollar. One BCAP token can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00031246 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00757905 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00174299 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BCAP Token Profile

BCAP launched on May 10th, 2017. BCAP’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BCAP’s official Twitter account is @blockchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BCAP is /r/vctoken. BCAP’s official website is blockchain.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Fund is a digital venture capital fund partially raised through a cryptocurrency token offering in which token holders become part of the fund investing in top companies operating within the blockchain tech sector. BCAP is an Ethereum-based token. “

BCAP Token Trading

BCAP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase BCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BCAP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

