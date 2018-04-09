BCAP Hits Market Cap of $26.85 Million (BCAP)

BCAP (CURRENCY:BCAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BCAP token can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00031246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and EtherDelta. BCAP has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and $0.00 worth of BCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BCAP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00769044 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00176124 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BCAP Token Profile

BCAP launched on May 10th, 2017. BCAP’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BCAP’s official website is blockchain.capital. The Reddit community for BCAP is /r/vctoken. BCAP’s official Twitter account is @blockchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Fund is a digital venture capital fund partially raised through a cryptocurrency token offering in which token holders become part of the fund investing in top companies operating within the blockchain tech sector. BCAP is an Ethereum-based token. “

BCAP Token Trading

BCAP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase BCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BCAP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

