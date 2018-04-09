BeaverCoin (BVC) Price Reaches $0.0263

BeaverCoin (CURRENCY:BVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, BeaverCoin has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. BeaverCoin has a market capitalization of $81,884.00 and $0.00 worth of BeaverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeaverCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.01714620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004607 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016175 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001169 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023312 BTC.

BeaverCoin Profile

BeaverCoin (CRYPTO:BVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2014. BeaverCoin’s total supply is 3,115,258 coins. BeaverCoin’s official website is beavercoin.org. BeaverCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeaverCoin_BVC.

Buying and Selling BeaverCoin

BeaverCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase BeaverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeaverCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeaverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

