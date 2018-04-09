Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price

Media coverage about Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beazer Homes USA earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.3868412097027 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.56. 101,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.53. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 18.95.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $372.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $235,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 319,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,627.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $469,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 319,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,046.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

