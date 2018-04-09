Bela One Day Volume Tops $25,662.00 (CRYPTO:BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Bela has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $25,662.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bela has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.01703020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004519 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016233 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001166 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022823 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 40,936,200 coins. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Belacoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency, based on Litecoin. It was created to increase funding and awareness for chartity organizations that are dedicated to helping children. “

Bela Coin Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

