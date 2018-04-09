General Cable (BGC) & Belden (BDC) Head to Head Review

Belden (NYSE: BDC) and General Cable (NYSE:BGC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Belden has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cable has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Belden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. General Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Belden pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Belden and General Cable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 0 1 7 0 2.88 General Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Belden currently has a consensus price target of $91.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Belden’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than General Cable.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and General Cable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden 3.90% 18.20% 6.97% General Cable -1.48% 45.96% 2.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Belden and General Cable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.39 billion 1.15 $93.21 million $5.35 12.23 General Cable $3.84 billion 0.39 -$56.60 million N/A N/A

Belden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Cable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of General Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Belden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of General Cable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Cable beats Belden on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belden

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. The Industrial Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The Network Solutions provides foundational controls for protecting enterprises against cyberattacks, automating IT regulatory compliance and improving operational efficiency; and software and services that protect against cyberattacks and data breaches with integrated security controls that discover assets, harden configurations, identify vulnerabilities and detect threats. It sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About General Cable

General Cable Corporation is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for use in the energy, industrial, construction, specialty and communications markets. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa/Asia Pacific. The Company produces and sells to a range of end markets, including markets for electric utility, electrical infrastructure, communications, construction and rod mill products. As of December 31, 2016, the North America segment included 17 manufacturing facilities across the region. The Europe segment consists of six manufacturing facilities across the region. The Latin America segment consists of six manufacturing facilities across the region. The Africa/Asia Pacific segment consists of four manufacturing facilities across the segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.