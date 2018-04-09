Bemis (BMS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Bemis (NYSE:BMS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bemis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6742210036919 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of BMS opened at $43.63 on Monday. Bemis has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3,969.26, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.34 million. Bemis had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Bemis will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BMS shares. TheStreet raised Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bemis-bms-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.