Bank of America Upgrades Bemis (NYSE:BMS) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bemis (NYSE:BMS) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

BMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bemis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of Bemis stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,969.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Bemis has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.34 million. Bemis had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. analysts predict that Bemis will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bemis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bemis by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 141,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bemis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bemis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bemis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

