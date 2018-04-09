Benchmark Begins Coverage on CarGurus (CARG)

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We think CARG’s bull case is fairly straightforward. At all-in average monthly pricing ranging from 50-200% vs. competitors and the largest consumer audience measured by unique visitors, the Firm should be able to continue spinning the flywheel of increasing dealer penetration both from a count and wallet share perspective assuming lead volume continues to grow. Our dealer survey of 54 groups — including 3 of the top 15, 5 top 25, and a wide array of franchise and independent outfits—supports this thesis as ~80% expect to spend more on the platform over the next 12 months. Additionally, given that CarGurus is mathematically focused rather than relationship dependent, as ROI tools improve over time, the majority of the $3 billion that shifted to Google and Facebook over the last 5 years, along with the potential for another $3-4 billion to shift to digital channels over the next 5 years, could move to the leader in pure lead volume.””

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

CarGurus stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,032.75 and a PE ratio of 316.67. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. Using proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics. The Company’s marketplace empowers users with unbiased third-party validation on pricing and dealer reputation as well as other information that aids them in finding Great Deals from Great Dealers.

