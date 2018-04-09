AT&T (T) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. 21,867,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,264,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.62 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

