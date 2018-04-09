Brenntag (BNR) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($77.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Commerzbank set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €56.00 ($69.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.71 ($71.25).

BNR stock traded up €0.15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.38 ($59.73). The company had a trading volume of 163,961 shares. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($69.44).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

