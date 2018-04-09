Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Inditex (BME:ITX) a €22.00 Price Target

Inditex (BME:ITX) has been given a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Inditex in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a €31.00 ($38.27) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.50 ($43.83) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.55 ($40.19).

Shares of ITX traded up €0.31 ($0.38) on Thursday, hitting €25.76 ($31.80). 6,460,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a one year low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a one year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

