Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (SKB) a €89.00 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €89.00 ($109.88) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €77.50 ($95.68) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.64 ($94.62).

SKB stock opened at €76.65 ($94.63) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a one year high of €74.25 ($91.67).

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

