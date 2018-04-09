Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (NEM) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Friday, March 30th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €81.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.44 ($88.20).

Nemetschek stock opened at €94.75 ($116.98) on Friday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a fifty-two week high of €90.40 ($111.60).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

