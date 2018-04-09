Berenberg Bank Raises Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($38.16) to GBX 3,000 ($42.40) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($36.18) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($30.95) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accesso Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,519.40 ($35.61).

Shares of ACSO traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,300 ($32.51). 25,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,101. Accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,550 ($21.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,385 ($33.71).

In related news, insider Steve Brown sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($32.44), for a total transaction of £289,124.10 ($408,655.97). Also, insider John Alder sold 35,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($31.10), for a total transaction of £775,500 ($1,096,113.07).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and e-commerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. The Company’s solutions include accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, accesso Siriusware and accesso ShoWare.

