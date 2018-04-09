Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.54 ($32.77).

RIB Software stock opened at €18.50 ($22.84) on Thursday. RIB Software has a fifty-two week low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a fifty-two week high of €35.16 ($43.41).

WARNING: “Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for RIB Software (ETR:RIB)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/berenberg-bank-reiterates-40-00-price-target-for-rib-software-rib-updated.html.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.