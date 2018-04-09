Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Price

News headlines about Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Berry Global Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1033265088824 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.65. 95,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,091.36, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

